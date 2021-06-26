The Heat might trade Tyler Herro. What could they get for him?

Ethan J. Skolnick of 5 Reasons Sports reported that “there’s a 75 percent chance or better” that the Miami Heat trade Tyler Herro this off-season. We know the story by now. After an encouraging run in the NBA Bubble, Tyler Herro lost his starting job early in his sophomore season, dealt with nagging injuries and didn’t make the leap Heat fans hoped he would. Though his trade value has sunk, Herro is still on a cost-controlled rookie contract. Teams could still be interested in him.