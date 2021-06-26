Chrissy Teigen Declares She’ll ‘Never Stop Saying YOLO’ in New Selfie Amid Bullying Controversy

Although Chrissy Teigen is in the midst of a controversy, she’s continuing to stay unbothered. She recently doubled down on this when she posted a selfie to her Instagram with a sassy caption.

“Will never stop saying yolo,” she wrote in the caption alongside a selfie she posted on Friday. For those unfamiliar with the acronym, it stands for you only live once. In the pic, a carefree Teigen rocks oversized sunglasses, a manicure, and pierced ears. In the weeks prior, she’s undergone intense backlash after several celebrities reported the TV personality and former model cyberbullied them.

Although she released a public apology, she’s still receiving heat for the incidents. Several weeks ago, Courtney Stodden accused Teigen of cyberbullying her when she tied the knot with 51-year-old Doug Hutchison in 2011 when Stodden was just 16. According to the now 26-year-old, Teigen went so far as to encourage Stodden to end her own life.

As a result of the backlash, big-box companies such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Target have dropped contracts with Teigen. In addition, she was recently dropped by, Safely, the cleaning brand she co-founded with Kris Jenner.

The large retailers have also removed her line of Cravings cookware from their stores. Teigen was also pulled out of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.” Teigen was also set to be one of the guest narrators for the series but pulled out amid the scandal.

Chrissy Teigen Fires Back At Critics

Although she released a lengthy apology, Teigen faced further criticism when fashion designer Michael Costello came forward with accusations of cyberbullying against the model just hours later. He accused the Cravings author of attempting to ruin his career and revealed his mental health struggles. Costello claimed that she once wrote to him, “Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch.”

Costello even went so far as to say that Teigen had caused him to struggle with his mental health.

“I didn’t see the point of living. There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood, who actually do have the powers to close doors with a single text,” he continued. “Not only was I the target of cyber defamation, I was also getting blocklisted [sic] in real life.”

However, Teigen fired back at the allegations. She alleged that the private DMs between the two were “fake” and even threatened to take legal action against Costello.

After requesting her fans to “NOT bully” Michael on her behalf “under the masquerade of defending” her, Teigen spoke directly to Costello. “Michael, you are now causing actual pain to people who are trying to better themselves.

She added, “Enough. Or this WILL go further. Not here, but an actual court of law. anti-bullying we win will go to an anti bullying charity focused on turning this shit show into a positive. I wish you peace and healing. I have some places I’ve been attending if you’d like the connects.”