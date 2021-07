Knives are one of those cooking tools where it’s not just nice if you have a place to store them—you need a spot to put them. Safety is the name of the game as far as keeping ultrasharp, pointy objects out of the way when not in use, but that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. Whether you want your tried-and-true chef’s knife tucked away or your whole collection out on display, our favorite kitchen knife storage ideas span both solutions. Plus they work wonders in tiny rooms as well as large ones with lots of countertop space.