Michael Strahan was seemingly on vacation when his ex-wife and the mother of two of his kids, Jean Strahan, got arrested in Manhattan. The NFL legend turned "Good Morning America" host had been taking a break from the daytime news show for the past two weeks, but his latest family news may see him switch off vacay mode for the time being, per Hello! magazine. Michael's second wife, Jean, was arrested and taken into custody on June 25 for allegedly breaking an order of protection, according to Page Six.