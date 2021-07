When you see how brightly Wolfgang Puck has shone across his career as a celebrity chef, it might be hard to understand just how far he has come. Learning to cook as a child alongside his mother in Austria, Puck eventually came to the United States and opened up his iconic Los Angeles restaurant Spago (via Wolfgang Puck). It's this personal story that is at the center of director David Gelb's latest documentary work, "Wolfgang," which premiered on Disney+ on June 25. Wolfgang Puck sat down with Mashed to discuss the documentary, his career highlights, and his very early days.