Emmerdale star hints no one is safe from twisted Meena and 'everyone should be worried'

By Charlotte Tutton
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFWkI_0ag3FGRu00
(Image: ITV)

Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale has said no one is safe from twisted Meena Jutla on the ITV soap, and that residents should be worried.

The character has already targeted Jacob Gallagher, Andrea Tate and could be about to go after Victoria Sugden - amid her controlling behaviour around boyfriend David Metcalfe.

From almost killing a dog on purpose, to stealing money and trying to tear relationships apart, she's been causing all kinds of drama on the show.

Now, Andrea actress Anna has teased people may need to watch their backs in the village, following fears of where Meena is headed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgNxp_0ag3FGRu00
Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale has said no one is safe from twisted Meena Jutla (Image: ITV)

There's speculation she may have been involved in the death of her friend Nadine some time ago, with the truth not yet revealed.

Speaking to Inside Soap magazine, the soap actress hinted at what was to come for Meena and those in her path.

She said: "Everyone in the village should be worried! Who knows what Meena is capable of?

"Andrea feels like Meena's a bit unhinged and tries to give her a wide berth. But she's unaware of anything Meena's done, and doesn't think she has any reason to meddle.

"Andrea's just trying to avoid drama – so unless her relationship is threatened or her daughter is threatened, then she's not going to weigh in. But the minute that happens, she'll be straight on the case!"

It comes as soap boss Kate Brooks told The Mirror there were gripping scenes to come, with her current actions only the beginning of her new storyline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ue9xZ_0ag3FGRu00
Emmerdale's Anna Nightingale shared all after her character Andrea Tate recently became a target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yu6yy_0ag3FGRu00
Meena is obsessive over her boyfriend David Metcalfe

Viewers will be left "screaming at their TVs" when scenes get underway, with her already causing mayhem in the village.

Kate said: "From a real and very gripping story, to the wonderful Meena. Meena has rocked up in the village and has manipulated her way into people's affections.

"Now she is loved up with David. This is a woman who will do everything and anything to get what she wants. She won't be tied by anyone who gets in her way.

"This is just the start of a really gripping and enthralling story that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats, and shouting at the television as they struggle to keep up with Meena's impetuous and volatile ways.

"It's a real whirlwind of a story that will hopefully get the nation talking and guessing what is gonna come next."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

