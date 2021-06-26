These Celeb-Approved Drugstore Beauty Picks Are All Under $20
Stars — they’re (sometimes) just like everyone else. While most people can’t relate to the $10 million mansions, private jets, and seemingly endless vacations, there is one thing that unites everyone in Hollywood and beyond: drugstore beauty products. A-listers from every arena have raved about their celebrity favorite affordable beauty products in assorted interviews over the years, and in a way, the affordability just cements the recommendations. After all, if you’re a celebrity, you have access to absolutely everything — why wouldn’t you gravitate towards the best products, regardless of price point?www.thezoereport.com