Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Box Office: ‘F9’ Opens Fast With Furious $30M Friday

By Scott Mendelson
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In August of 2020, Chris Nolan’s Tenet opened overseas in a kind of test run for the viability of conventional theatrical releases amid a still-festering pandemic. The film nabbed $53 million in its overseas launch, including $29.5 million in China. The $200 million sci-fi fantasy would earn a halfway decent $306 million outside of North America, including a business-as-usual $66 million in China. Considering the reviews, buzz and general plot-over-character construction of the John David Washington actioner, that was probably around 75% of what its overseas cume might have been in normal times. However, with New York and most of California still closed, the “time inversion” espionage thriller bombed in North America, earning just $58 million from a $20.4 million 11-day Labor Day week launch.

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

239K+
Followers
58K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Fri#Box Office#At T#Universal#North American#Fast Saga#The Fast The Furious#Hobbs Shaw#Quiet Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Country
China
Related
MoviesCNET

Fast and Furious 9 isn't streaming on HBO Max, sorry

Fast and Furious 9, or F9, is the latest flick in the Fast and the Furious franchise, and it finally hit theaters Friday, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its release. But while fans may flood cinemas to take it in on the big screen, anyone hoping to stream it at home will be disappointed -- Fast and Furious 9 won't be available to stream on HBO Max at the same time it's in theaters, nor on any other service for now. It should be available to stream on Max eventually but not for months.
Moviesrnbcincy.com

Fourth ‘Friday’ Film Delayed (Again) Following Development Wars With Ice Cube & Warner Bros.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the most sacred movie franchises in Black movie history is without a doubt the Friday films. After losing John “Pops” Witherspoon back in October 2019, and then infamous bully Tiny “Zeus” Lister Jr. aka Deebo late last year, many have been hoping to see at the very least one final film that honors both iconic characters while also bringing on the laughs once again.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Fast and Furious 9: Vin Diesel, John Cena’s Actioner Heads for August 5 Theatrical Release in India

The ninth installment of the high-octane actioner “Fast & Furious” starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Cardi B among others is all set to release theatrically in India on August 5, it was announced on Thursday. The Justin Lin directorial also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Ozuna and Charlize Theron. Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder on Indiana Jones 5 Set While Rehearsing a Fight Scene For the Action Adventure.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
Moviesmynewsla.com

`F9′ Fuels Box Office Resurgence With Biggest Opening Since Pandemic

“F9” claimed the biggest opening weekend for any movie since the start of the coronavirus pandemic by grossing $70 million this weekend, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The latest entry in the long-running and hugely profitable “Fast & Furious” franchise far outpaced the $48.3 million opening of “A Quiet...
Moviesimdb.com

‘F9’ on Track to Top Last ‘Fast’ Film at the Box Office – But Soon Faces a Marvel-Size Obstacle

“F9” has been a boon for theaters and the box office, scoring the highest opening weekend in over 18 months with a $70 million start in the U.S. And even with about 20% of domestic theaters still closed, “F9” is on track to match or exceed the box office of the “Fast & Furious” franchise’s 2019 spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” which opened to $60 million and wound up grossing $174 million domestically and $585 million overseas. That would be a great outcome for Universal, which gambled by releasing the pricey action film at this still relatively early stage in the post-pandemic recovery period. Studio insiders told TheWrap that Universal is satisfied with its decision to move “F9” back a full year, and then again from Memorial Day weekend to June 25. The additional delay allowed time for more theaters to reopen and for pandemic capacity restrictions to be lifted. In fact, theaters in 44 states and nine of.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Box Office: ‘F9’ Revs Engine to $70 Million Domestic Opening, Biggest Mark Since 2019

F9: The Fast Saga had a massive US opening at the Box Office the last weekend. While a couple years ago it might have been considered a smaller total, the $70 million domestic mark for the ninth installment of the Vin Diesel led franchise is the biggest opening in the United States in over a year and a half. The last film surpassing that total was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker all the way back in December 2019.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

F9: THE FAST SAGA Briefly Awarded "Rotten" Status Despite Breaking Records At The Global Box Office

This might be an analogy only our UK readers understand, but it seems fair to say the Fast & Furious franchise has become like Marmite: you either love it or hate it. Critics, however, appear to be divided as the latest instalment, F9: The Fast Saga, slipped into the dreaded "Rotten" status last night on Rotten Tomatoes. Luckily for the movie, a few more reveals have since been counted, and it's now "Fresh" at 60%. However, should it drop a percentage point or two...it'll once again be in "Rotten" territory.
MoviesCollider

‘F9’ Tops Friday Box Office With Biggest Pandemic Opening, Thanks to the Power of Family

As Vin Diesel once said, “there’s nothing like that moment when the lights go down, the projector lights, and we believe.” F9, the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, hit the ground running with a $30M Friday debut. The film is also on track to earn $68M this weekend, toppling the pandemic-era record previously set by A Quiet Place: Part II. Theaters are expected to take in $95.4M this weekend as a result.
MoviesComicBook

F9 Dominates Opening Weekend at the Box Office

F9 is ruling the box office in its opening weekend. The film will set a new pandemic-era box office opening record by taking in $70 million in its first three days in theaters, $30 million of which it pulled in on Friday alone. This will give it the biggest opening for a movie since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019. That's in part because it is screening in more than 4,000 theaters, which is the widest opening for a recent movie, and a hopeful sign that cinemas are starting to come back to life after lockdown.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: F9 Revs Up Domestic Box Office w/ $70M Opening, Best of the Pandemic to Date

This weekend, the North American box office hit a higher gear. F9, the tenth film in the long-running Fast & Furious franchise, won the top spot at the box office with an estimated $70M from a pandemic-record 4,179 locations over the final weekend of June, marking the highest debut of the pandemic by far and injecting new life into the theatrical marketplace after previous strong openings by films such as Godzilla vs. Kong ($31.63M) and A Quiet Place Part II ($47.55M). That’s the highest opening at the domestic box office since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which opened to $177.38M when it was released in December 2019.
MoviesPopculture

'Fast and the Furious' Watch List: How to Stream Every Movie Before 'F9'

After facing numerous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest addition to the Fast and Furious franchise is finally here! On Friday, June 25, F9 made its theatrical debut, but before fans head to the theater to watch the latest installment, they may want to rewatch the first eight films, which are thankfully available for streaming.
MoviesComicBook

F9 Thursday Box Office Revealed & It's A Doozy

After being delayed an entire year due to the pandemic, F9 has finally been released in the United States. The movie hit theatres last night and had a decent takeaway, especially considering not everyone is heading back to the movies just yet. Currently, A Quiet Place Part II has the done the best box office numbers since the pandemic, and even managed to cross $100 million at the box office. It will be interesting to see how F9 stacks up against the horror movie when all is said and done.
Moviesconwaydailysun.com

Review: 'F9' keeps things fast, furious and fun

As my wife and I sat in our car at the drive-in watching “F9: The Fast Saga,” the latest installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, she would regularly say “as if” in response to whatever utterly ridiculous stunt had just occurred. Those two words pretty much sum up the...
MoviesRomesentinel.com

‘F9’ bolsters summer box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the strongest sign yet that life is left in movie theaters, “F9” sped to a box office take of $70 million in its first weekend, the biggest opening for a film since the pandemic began, according to studio estimates Sunday. The ninth installment in the...
MoviesNBC News

'F9,' the new 'Fast & Furious' movie, stays on brand by reveling in its ridiculousness

After “The Fate of the Furious” — the eighth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise — roared through its climactic finale on a Russian ice plain, a friend of mine joked, “Where are they going to go next? The moon?” Flash-forward four years: “F9,” out Friday, has no moon sequence, but a couple of the guys do go into space. Many people at my advance screening laughed at how ludicrous it was. (And in it, Ludacris was.)
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Aquaman 2,’ ‘John Wick 4’ and More Major Blockbusters Begin Filming, Signaling Production Revival

“It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’” Vin Diesel told Variety on Saturday night. It was reported the following morning that “F9: The Fast Saga” raked in $70 million from 4,179 North American theaters, marking the largest opening at the U.S. box office since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The previous holder of this feat was Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” with $48.3 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy