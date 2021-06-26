Box Office: ‘F9’ Opens Fast With Furious $30M Friday
In August of 2020, Chris Nolan’s Tenet opened overseas in a kind of test run for the viability of conventional theatrical releases amid a still-festering pandemic. The film nabbed $53 million in its overseas launch, including $29.5 million in China. The $200 million sci-fi fantasy would earn a halfway decent $306 million outside of North America, including a business-as-usual $66 million in China. Considering the reviews, buzz and general plot-over-character construction of the John David Washington actioner, that was probably around 75% of what its overseas cume might have been in normal times. However, with New York and most of California still closed, the “time inversion” espionage thriller bombed in North America, earning just $58 million from a $20.4 million 11-day Labor Day week launch.www.forbes.com