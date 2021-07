There are some flowering plants that seem to have been around forever. Plants such as roses, lilacs, lilies, petunias, peonies, snapdragons and hydrangea stand out for me the most. It is the hydrangea that always puts me in awe with its enormous heads of creamy white flowers that seem to bloom in either shade or sun. Just like the lilacs when these plants are in bloom, they take notice in the garden and become quite the focal point.