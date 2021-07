Q I'd appreciate it if you would identify this plant for us. This is its third year and the last two it has come up from the roots. Is it sometimes called a "balloon plant"?. A The plant in question is a great perennial named Platycodon, commonly called balloon flower. The emerging flower buds look like miniature hot-air balloons. There are a few older varieties that never open the balloon, but most do. It likes full sun to partial shade and will bloom for months in the summer.