Valley, AL

Kindred Institute of Inclusion and Equity awards grant to Valley Haven

By Staff Reports
Valley Times-News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kindred Institute of Inclusion and Equity, an initiative of Kindred Healthcare, LLC, awarded a grant of $1,000 to Valley Haven School on Friday. “We are thrilled to offer our support to Valley Haven School, which provides a safety net of sorts for the developmentally and intellectually challenged in the community who need specialized training and services,” Senior Vice President, Chief Employment Counsel at Kindred and member of Kindred’s Inclusion and Equity Council, which oversees the Institute, Deidre Byrd said in a press release. “The school has provided these services for decades and we wish them continued success in helping everyone in their community reach their highest potential.”

