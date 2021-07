Fernando Tatis Jr. hit three homeruns and went 4 for 5, driving in 4 runs leading the Padres to an 11-5 victory over the Diamondbacks tonight. Corbin Martin failed to get out of the first inning. He gave up back to back homers to Tommy Pham and Tatis to start the game. That was followed by : Walk-Single-HBP- Sac Fly RBI- Walk. That was all Torey Lovullo could stomach, as he trudged out to take the ball away from Martin and give it to Riley Smith. Smith gave up a sac fly RBI of his own before getting the 9th batter of the inning, Padres pitcher Chris Paddack, to line out to right. 4-0 Padres.