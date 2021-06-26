Cancel
Memphis, TN

Police: Man found dead after hit & run crash on I-240 early Saturday morning

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ao2XH_0ag3Cwu100

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Memphis Police are trying to piece together a deadly hit and run accident on I-240.

MPD told FOX13, officers responded to the area of I-240 west of Airways Blvd Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, a man was injured after being hit by a car. The man, who hasn’t been identified yet, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police told FOX13 that there is no description of the driver or the vehicle responsible at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation. Look back for updates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

