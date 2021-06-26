Police: Man found dead after hit & run crash on I-240 early Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Memphis Police are trying to piece together a deadly hit and run accident on I-240.

MPD told FOX13, officers responded to the area of I-240 west of Airways Blvd Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, a man was injured after being hit by a car. The man, who hasn’t been identified yet, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police told FOX13 that there is no description of the driver or the vehicle responsible at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation. Look back for updates.

