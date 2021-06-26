Cancel
Brenham, TX

P&Z to hold public hearings for possible commercial development

By Alyssa Faykus alyssa@brenhambanner.com
Brenham Banner-Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday at 5:15 p.m. in council chambers at city hall to hold four public hearings and a workshop. The first of the public hearings will be for a request by WBT Investments, LLC (Brion Webb) for an amendment to the city’s zoning map for a property to be changed from mixed residential to commercial research. The property is located at 1408 N. Park Street and is 0.9903 acres. This request would be consistent with the abutting property to the south.

www.brenhambanner.com
