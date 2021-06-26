Cancel
J&J agrees to pay $230M to settle New York opioid claim

wfmynews2.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York attorney general says Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $230 million to settle claims that the pharmaceutical giant helped fuel the opioid crisis. The deal announced on Saturday requires Johnson & Johnson to make a series of payments over nine years that will cover the total. The drugmaker also agreed to end the manufacturing and distribution of opioids across New York and the rest of the nation, Attorney General Letitia James said in statement.

State Attorney General Letitia James secured her largest monetary settlement since taking office in 2019 by delivering up to $230 million to the Empire State from Johnson & Johnson and barring the multinational health company and its subsidiaries, predecessors and successors from ever manufacturing or selling opioids anywhere in the nation.

