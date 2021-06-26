Roseville murder defendant bound over, jailed after judge raises bond

A Roseville man fatally shot an Eastpointe man last summer when the victim shorted him on the agreed-upon dollar amount to buy marijuana from the shooter. That’s the theory stated by Assistant Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Sterbis on Friday at the conclusion of a preliminary examination that resulted in Maher Zuhairi being bound over to Macomb Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Aaron Green, 21, of Warren.