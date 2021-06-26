SKYTRACKER HD Radar Loop

Umbrellas Up - Periods of rain and storms Saturday through Saturday night. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Keep your rain gear handy this weekend. Periods of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will impact the area on Saturday through Saturday night. Saturday will not be a washout. There will be dry periods between the rain showers and storms. Rain chances will continue into Sunday. However, Sunday does not look like it is going to be as wet as what it looked like the past few days. Widespread rainfall totals this weekend will likely range from 0.5 - 1.5″. The heaviest rain will fall where the thunderstorms develop.