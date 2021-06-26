Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Lawsuit claims Mayo Clinic worker fired for reporting rape

By Declan Desmond
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uyhtg_0ag3AxiK00
Nephron, Wikimedia Commons

A former Mayo Clinic worker is suing the institution over what she alleges was a retaliatory firing.

The suit, filed Wednesday in Olmsted County, says the plaintiff, who worked as a housekeeper at the Rochester hospital, was raped by an assistant supervisor on the job in October 2020.

The lawsuit says the worker reported the crime to both police and her manager, while her alleged attacker was placed on administrative leave as a Human Resources investigation got underway.

The plaintiff was also placed on leave the following month; in a subsequent meeting with the HR department, two HR representatives "were extremely aggressive and rude as they grilled (the victim) for over two hours and repeatedly accused her of lying about being raped," the suit says.

That December, Mayo's HR representative told the Rochester Police Department that the allegations "were made in bad faith... based upon multiple interviews and contradicting information.”

On December 20, the plaintiff was informed she "was being terminated effective immediately for, among other reasons, 'failure to be forthcoming during an investigation, including by providing false statements or omission of facts.'”

Despite this, the lawsuit states, her "statements throughout the investigation into her report of rape were at all times truthful."

She's seeking "all available compensatory damages including loss of past and future income, emotional distress, loss of reputation and related damages."

Mayo responds

In a statement to BringMeTheNews, a Mayo Clinic spokesperson said the organization denies the allegations "and will defend itself vigorously in court."

Mayo "promptly" investigates reports of misconduct and holds the accused accountable if the report is found to have merit, the spokesperson says, but "in this instance, the evidence did not support" the claims made in the lawsuit.

The plaintiff's termination "was in no way retaliatory," Mayo says, adding that the clinic "does not, under any circumstances, tolerate retaliation."

She was fired "in accordance with Mayo Clinic’s workplace policies and the law, and following a thorough internal investigation."

BringMeTheNews has reached out to the Rochester Police Department regarding the case.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Human Resources#Bringmethenews#Mayo Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Plymouth, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Police release video, map of suspect vehicle in road rage killing

Police investigating the killing of Jay Boughton in an apparent road rage incident have provided more details from the night he died. On Friday, Plymouth Police Department released traffic camera footage tracking the vehicle suspected of being involved in the death of Boughton, who was shot in the head as he was driving home from a baseball with his son at 10 p.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 19 in Coon Rapids.
Hennepin County, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Hennepin EMS union says new uniforms will make them look like police, demand change

Union members are concerned new uniforms for paramedics and EMTs in Hennepin County will make them look more like police officers, putting them in danger. The Hennepin Healthcare Services Union Coalition, which includes the Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs (HCAPE), is demanding Hennepin Health Systems (HHS) and Hennepin EMS (HEMS) halt the implementation of the new uniforms for paramedics and emergency medical dispatchers.
Hennepin County, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Youth baseball coach killed on highway was shot in the head, medical examiner says

The Little League coach killed by a gunman while driving on Highway 169 died from a gunshot wound to the head. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner revealed Jay Boughton's cause of death Thursday afternoon. The 56-year-old was driving home with his son around 10 p.m. Tuesday, on Highway 169 south of Rockford Road, following the conclusion of a game in Coon Rapids, the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association (ACYBA) said.
Michigan StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Michigan motorcyclist dies in Wadena County crash

A motorcyclist from Michigan was killed in a crash in Wadena County Thursday evening. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office says the 25-year-old man died following a crash near the intersection of County Roads 18 and 25, in Huntersville Township. Witnesses told police the rider was "driving erratically and was not...
Roseville, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

State Patrol: Man standing in road after spinout crash fatally struck in Roseville

A man who was out of his vehicle following a crash in Roseville was fatally struck by another vehicle early Thursday morning. The victim, a 25-year-old from Minneapolis, was involved in a single-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. The State Patrol says he was driving a Honda Accord at a "high rate of speed" when he overcorrected, causing the Honda to spin out and hit the median guardrail near Lexington Avenue.
Wayzata, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Charges: Wayzata woman's personal secretary stole nearly $1.5M from her

A Wayzata woman's personal secretary is accused of stealing nearly $1.5 million from her in the years leading up to her death. Cynthia Lou Carley, 63, of Branson, Missouri, is charged via summons with six counts of theft by swindle in connection to her scheme involving the victim, a 65-year-old Wayzata woman. The woman had "multiple serious medical conditions," including muscular dystrophy, and was receiving full-time, in-home health care services.

Comments / 2

Community Policy