Man City Make Harry Kane Threat to Tottenham Amid £150M Demands - Player Opens Up On Contacts With Agent

The 28 year-old is one of the world's most prolific strikers, having scored 221 goals in 336 appearances for Tottenham so far.

The England international been linked with a move away from the club for several consecutive summer transfer windows, but thus far, no rivals have been able to meet the lucrative demands of Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Rumours linking Harry Kane with a move to Manchester City have been growing in stature since before the end of last season, following the departure of all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Agüero to Barcelona.

But the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has insisted that he's "fully focused on England" and not considering his future at this moment in time.

"My brother is my agent, but the only time I've spoke to my brother really over the last few weeks is 'Good luck, let's get a win, and let's take England all the way'", he said in a recent interview.

"So, yeah, it doesn't really bother me about the outside noise... I feel like I've got enough on my plate to worry about anything outside of England".

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News believe that Manchester City would not hesitate to walk away from the negotiating table, if Tottenham do not lower their staggering financial demands for their star player.

Under Director of Football Txiki Begiristain, who has been at the club for just under nine years, Manchester City have repeatedly backed out of deals when they feel the fees involved are unreasonable.

Players such as Harry Maguire, Alexis Sanchez and Fred have all been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad in the past, but ended up going to Manchester United when neighbours City proved unwilling to spend anything above their valuation.

Amidst rumours of a £100 million opening offer being made for Harry Kane, there is no telling how much Manchester City would be prepared to pay to get their man - although reports indicate that Tottenham's supposed £150 million asking price tag would be a "no-go" for the club.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra