Italy have matched a competition-record winning streak at UEFA EURO 2020, with Belgium hoping to match their run this evening. The longest run of UEFA European Championship victories – qualifying included – stands at 14 games. This was established by Joachim Löw's Germany, who won all ten of their UEFA EURO 2012 qualifiers as well as their first three group matches and their quarter-final at the tournament in Poland and Ukraine. They then lost to Italy in the last four.