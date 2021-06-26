Poll: Do you use Windows or do you prefer another OS?

Windows 11 is on the way, and if you're already a Windows 10 user, it will be free to upgrade to Microsoft's newly redesigned operating system, the company said in a blog post after its virtual event Thursday. (See everything announced at the Windows 11 event here.) So long as your PC meets the minimum requirements, you'll be able to update to Windows 11 the same way you usually update to new versions of Windows 10, once it starts rolling out during the 2021 holiday season and into 2022 (we don't have an exact date of availability yet).