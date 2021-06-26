Poll: Do you use Windows or do you prefer another OS?
Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 during the What's Next for Windows event this week, which brought new features and design changes. The taskbar is getting a new look, windows are more dynamic, Widgets are more or less replacing live Tiles, and there's finally support for Android apps. The OS appears to be a more streamlined version of Windows 10 that leans further into the Android ecosystem, which might be the push that Microsoft needs to keep Windows competitive, especially after Apple and Google recently introduced new features and updates for their respective platforms.www.androidcentral.com