Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Poll: Do you use Windows or do you prefer another OS?

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft unveiled Windows 11 during the What's Next for Windows event this week, which brought new features and design changes. The taskbar is getting a new look, windows are more dynamic, Widgets are more or less replacing live Tiles, and there's finally support for Android apps. The OS appears to be a more streamlined version of Windows 10 that leans further into the Android ecosystem, which might be the push that Microsoft needs to keep Windows competitive, especially after Apple and Google recently introduced new features and updates for their respective platforms.

www.androidcentral.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Os#Windows Apps#Windows Updates#Android Apps#Os
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Windows 10
Related
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

Gmail just got a massive upgrade that might impact everything you do online

Google rebranded G Suite a few months ago, changing the web-based productivity suite’s name to Google Workspace. It was a smart move since it’s a name that’s a lot easier to understand. Aside from the rebrand, Google announced brand new Workspace features meant to make working from home even easier than it already was. Google made changes to the user interface and icon design, as well as ensuring that users could easily collaborate on various products. Moving back and forth between Google’s various productivity apps, sharing documents, and jumping on video calls with colleagues should all be even easier after...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Windows 11 SE might be another attempt at a locked-down OS

Time and again, Microsoft has attempted to replicate on Windows the systems that are implemented on other platforms, particularly mobile devices. That primarily involves imposing restrictions not just on what users can do on Windows but also what they’re able to install. That restricted version of Windows has gone by many names, from Windows RT to Windows 10 in S Mode. A new Windows 11 SE might be Microsoft’s next stab at the idea, and it might actually be even more restrictive than previous iterations.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

You should start clearing cookies from your phone – Here’s how

You probably know by now that Big Tech companies like Google, Apple and Amazon are chasing your every click. It’s a great way for them to pinpoint your preferences so they can chuck personalized ads your way. But you may not know just how these companies are tracking you. That’s...
SoftwareCNET

Windows 11: Use Microsoft's PC Health Check app to check if your device is compatible. Here's how

The new Windows 11 operating system should be compatible with the vast majority of PCs on the market, according to a Windows blog post published Thursday. But if you're planning to upgrade your current PC, we recommend you make sure the updated operating system will work on your computer. Otherwise, you'll probably need to replace your PC by 2025 as Microsoft phases out Windows 10 over the next several years.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

The Microsoft Store Is Crashing on Everyone's PCs

Microsoft really wants Windows 10 users to use the Microsoft Store more often, but a recent bug has made it hard for people to do anything on it. Multiple reports are coming in pointing out problems with the Microsoft Store, such as lock-ups, eternal loading wheels, and the inability to download apps.
SoftwareCNET

Psyched for Android apps on Windows 11? Here's how you can already use some now

Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 on Thursday, and it includes a bunch of new features -- including the ability to run Android apps. But there was there was already a way to do this, if you had a Samsung Galaxy phone. Certain Android phone users can currently access Android mobile apps directly from their Windows 10 ($144 at Amazon) PC, thanks to an update to the Your Phone app that Microsoft rolled out to the general public last August. Windows 10 also lets you run multiple Android mobile apps side by side on your Windows 10 PC and supported Samsung devices.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Poll: How do you feel about the name 'iPhone 13'?

It might sound wild to some, but the idea that Apple is fast approaching the launch of an iPhone 13 is a problematic prospect for some. And it's not because they're worried about rumors of a 120Hz display, larger batteries, under-display Touch ID, or indeed any other feature. In fact, it seems a lot of people are genuinely concerned about the notion of 'iPhone 13' because of the number 13's unlucky connotations and superstition, as well as a genuine phobia.
Cell PhonesPosted by
9to5Mac

Poll: Which new colors do you want to see in the iPhone 13 lineup?

We’re getting closer to the official announcement of the iPhone 13, which is expected to take place sometime between September and October. According to the rumors, this year’s iPhones will keep the same design as the iPhone 12, but that doesn’t mean that we won’t see some minor changes. Now we want to know which new colors you want to see in the iPhone 13 lineup.
ComputersCNET

Windows 11 will be a free update. Here's how you'll download it (and whether you're eligible)

Windows 11 is on the way, and if you're already a Windows 10 user, it will be free to upgrade to Microsoft's newly redesigned operating system, the company said in a blog post after its virtual event Thursday. (See everything announced at the Windows 11 event here.) So long as your PC meets the minimum requirements, you'll be able to update to Windows 11 the same way you usually update to new versions of Windows 10, once it starts rolling out during the 2021 holiday season and into 2022 (we don't have an exact date of availability yet).
ComputersTrustedReviews

Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Windows 11 shouldn’t be Microsoft’s last OS release

Microsoft made a dramatic U-turn this week as it revealed Windows 11, despite previously calling Windows 10 ‘the last version of Windows‘. Reports suggest Microsoft changed its mind following the events of the global pandemic, as it needed to react to new user behaviour and needs. Incoming dual-screen devices, such as the Surface Neo, have also prompted Microsoft to launch a new OS that supports such form factors.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Do you like the Windows 11 Insider preview build so far?

After leaked builds and through-the-roof anticipation, Windows 11 was formally unveiled on June 24 and released in preview build capacity to Insiders in the Dev Channel on June 28. The promise of a forever-OS has been canceled now that many users are actively running Windows 11, a creation Microsoft long ago dismissed as not in the cards. The future has arrived, and it has everything from curved edges to a fresh Start menu (and a whole lot more).
Cell PhonesSamMobile

You’ll soon be able to follow SamMobile directly from Google Chrome

The latest beta version of Google Chrome adds the ability to follow RSS feeds and have their stories appear on your new tab pages. Meaning this is yet another great way to follow SamMobile if you so choose to. Or rather, it’s going to be, as soon as Google gets the feature actually working, which will hopefully happen in the coming hours.
Computersmaketecheasier.com

Things to Do Before and After Reinstalling Windows 10

When your computer is not behaving as it should, reinstalling Windows is sometimes the only way to go. Just insert the installation media and follow the wizard. That being said, the problem starts after installing Windows 10. For instance, you cannot connect to the Internet due to driver issues, forget...
Computersnewsbrig.com

Windows 11 hands-on: A cleaner OS to keep you productive

Judging from the first Windows 11 Insider Preview, Microsoft’s next OS is shaping up to be much more than a mere Windows 10 update. The company is fundamentally shifting the way many aspects of Windows works, with a centered taskbar and redesigned Start menu, among other changes. But it’s still Windows, so at its core it still works like it always has. There’s the focus on productivity that Microsoft leaned into with Windows 10, along with subtler improvements that makes for a more pleasant user experience. At this point, Windows 11 feels like an OS that will please PC diehards and mainstream users alike.
Softwarepocketnow.com

Why would you want Android apps on Windows 11?

When Microsoft announced the ability to run Android apps on Windows 11 the other day, I was genuinely impressed. I thought that would be really cool, and I wondered if they could run Android apps better than Chrome OS can run Android apps. I thought it might be great for developers too as we could probably easily test Android apps and progressive web apps or web designs on Android without having to use a phone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy