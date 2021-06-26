Quartet to perform in Jefferson on Friday

A free concert featuring the Upper Catskill String Quartet will be hosted by the Jefferson Historical Society at the Maple Museum at 221 Creamery St. in Jefferson at 7 p.m. Friday, July 2. According to a media release, the group is marking its return to the live stage and will present a concert of classical masterpieces. Joining them will be professional string players for a performance of the Holberg Suite by Grieg, J.S. Bach’s Double Violin Concerto and Capriol Suite by Peter Warnock. The quartet includes, from left, Brittany Tissiere, Heather Chen, Amt Tompkins and Nathan Lawrence.