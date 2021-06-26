Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

The Museum Of Russian Art looks at Belarus and influential graphic designer in new exhibits

By Kathy Berdan
Pioneer Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Museum of Russian Art has two new exhibits that opened this weekend – a first-time exhibition of paintings from Belarus and work by an influential graphic designer. “Belarusian Paintings: From Traditionalism to Contemporary Expression” will be on view in the Mezzanine Gallery through Sept. 12. According to a TMORA news release, the exhibition spans 40 years and features work by eight Belarusian artists “providing a glimpse into the art of this Eastern European country.” The earliest works in the exhibition date from the 1980s, while the most recent works are from the past decade.

www.twincities.com
