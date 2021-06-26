The Museum Of Russian Art looks at Belarus and influential graphic designer in new exhibits

The Museum of Russian Art has two new exhibits that opened this weekend – a first-time exhibition of paintings from Belarus and work by an influential graphic designer. “Belarusian Paintings: From Traditionalism to Contemporary Expression” will be on view in the Mezzanine Gallery through Sept. 12. According to a TMORA news release, the exhibition spans 40 years and features work by eight Belarusian artists “providing a glimpse into the art of this Eastern European country.” The earliest works in the exhibition date from the 1980s, while the most recent works are from the past decade.