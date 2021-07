WADENA — Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr recently recognized area fire departments for selfless actions and quick response during an April 7 house fire in Verndale. Carr met with the Verndale and Wadena fire departments and thanked the initial responding firefighters for entering the house to rescue a 1-year-old girl who was trapped inside. While it was a team effort, Carr recognized four firefighters with a letter of commendation and certificate of valor for their life-saving efforts: Verndale firefighters Jamie Line, Nate Witthuhn and Tyler Fisher; and Austin Beier with the Wadena Fire Department.