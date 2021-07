Space Jam: A New Legacy just dropped a new TV spot with the Inside the NBA crew. Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Charles Barkley are all normal faces for basketball fans. This time, they’re talking to LeBron James and Bugs Bunny as they get ready to take on the Goon Squad in the highly-anticipated follow-up to the first Space Jam. Shaq makes a joke about how Barkley didn’t make the cut for this generation’s Tune Squad. But, they all play it off nicely. If you’ve ever wondered how the Looney Tunes would be in a halftime show setting, then your questions have been answered. It’s a wild time seeing all these different properties crossing over with Space Jam.