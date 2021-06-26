Structural engineer discusses concerns raised in 2018 report

Editor’s Note: The Fernandina Observer along with other local media outlets received the following report from City Manager Dale Martin this afternoon. Several studies have been conducted over recent years by both the City of Fernandina Beach and the leaseholder for Brett’s Waterway Cafe. At issue is the building’s safety, due to deteriorating structural elements. The latest study results are summarized in the letter below from Passero Associates to the City dated July 1, 2021. The study itself is lengthy and detailed, replete with photos of failing concrete and other structural elements. The entire study is available via public records request to the City of Fernandina Beach.