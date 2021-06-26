Cancel
Structural engineer discusses concerns raised in 2018 report

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Michael Smerconish speaks to structural engineer Matthys Levy about the deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, and the structural field survey report from nearly three years ago that raised concerns about structural damage to the concrete slab below the pool deck. The report from October 2018 was included in a series of public records documents that were published overnight on the Surfside town website.

