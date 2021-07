I have been in Puerto Rico for basically 18 months straight. I only left to go to terrible Miami, Mario’s favorite city, for two days. In need of change of scenery, I finally sent in my application for those 1 euro restoration houses posted all over CNN. I’m not going to tell you what locale of Italy interests me because I don’t want the Festivus crew showing up. In the words of the maestro, “If you’re thinking of getting a place there, don’t bother. There’s really nothing available”. If I actually receive a response from the city, I will blog about the process and create yet another Trip Report. Most can only dream of an ocean view home in the Caribbean and a villa in Italy. For TPOL, it might become a reality.