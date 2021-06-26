Cancel
Fulton County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-28 06:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 02:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Fulton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Spoon River at London Mills affecting Knox and Fulton Counties. Spoon River at Seville affecting Fulton County. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Spoon River at Seville. * From Monday morning to early Tuesday morning. * At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage to 22.0 feet Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Water begins to flood agricultural areas near the river. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Easterly access road to Seville inundated. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Spoon River Seville 22.0 13.0 Sat 9 am CDT 19.2 22.0 20.6

