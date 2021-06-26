Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anniston, AL

Noble Street Festival Downtown Throwdown

By Lee Evancho
Posted by 
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGXRJ_0ag36sGE00

Saturday, July 3, 2021 9:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Event by Model City CrossFit W 10th St, Anniston, AL 36201, United States Tickets: competitioncorner.net/events/5182 Public Event The 1st Annual Noble Street Festival Downtown Throwdown will be held on July 3rd, 2021.
Come Throwdown in the streets of Anniston in a Two person same sex team competition. We will have four divisions, Male Rx and Scaled and Female Rx and Scaled.

Registration will be $120 per team. Register by June 19th to receive an event shirt. The competition will consist of three HERO inspired WODS to celebrate the 4th of July. WOD 1 Sponsored by Excel Land Resources LLC and Inspired by MURPH is ……
10 Minute AMRAP
15ft-30ft-15ft Med Ball Shuttle Run
10 Alt. Dumbbell Snatches
10 Hand Release Push Ups
15 Air Squats
* Partners Alternate Rounds
RX Males: #20 Med Ball #60 DB
RX Females: #14 Med Ball #40 DB
Scaled Male: #14 Med Ball #40 DB
Scaled Female: #12 Med Ball #30 DB
WOD 2 Sponsored by ERA King Real Estate and inspired by D.T. is…..
10min AMRAP

24 Deadlifts
18 Hang Power Cleans
12 S2O
*Partners split reps anyway they want but must finish all reps per movement before moving to the next
*Score will be Reps
Rx Male: #155
Rx Female: #105
Scaled Male: #115
Scaled Female: #75
WOD 3 Sponsored by GY6 Custom Printing and Inspired by KALSU is………
For Time:
100 KB Swings
*5 Burpees to Start the WOD and On the Top of Every Minute
Rx Male: #53
Rx Female: #35

Scaled Male: #35
Scaled Female: #26

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County, AL
104
Followers
63
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 http://www.calhounjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Local Events#Squats#Al 36201#United States#Male Rx#Excel Land Resources Llc#Gy6 Custom Printing#Time
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Barty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Ash Barty joined a long list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday. The 25-year-old world number one...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy