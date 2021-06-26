Noble Street Festival Downtown Throwdown
Saturday, July 3, 2021 9:00 pm – 3:00 pmEvent by Model City CrossFit W 10th St, Anniston, AL 36201, United States Tickets: competitioncorner.net/events/5182 Public Event The 1st Annual Noble Street Festival Downtown Throwdown will be held on July 3rd, 2021.
Come Throwdown in the streets of Anniston in a Two person same sex team competition. We will have four divisions, Male Rx and Scaled and Female Rx and Scaled.
Registration will be $120 per team. Register by June 19th to receive an event shirt. The competition will consist of three HERO inspired WODS to celebrate the 4th of July. WOD 1 Sponsored by Excel Land Resources LLC and Inspired by MURPH is ……
10 Minute AMRAP
15ft-30ft-15ft Med Ball Shuttle Run
10 Alt. Dumbbell Snatches
10 Hand Release Push Ups
15 Air Squats
* Partners Alternate Rounds
RX Males: #20 Med Ball #60 DB
RX Females: #14 Med Ball #40 DB
Scaled Male: #14 Med Ball #40 DB
Scaled Female: #12 Med Ball #30 DB
WOD 2 Sponsored by ERA King Real Estate and inspired by D.T. is…..
10min AMRAP
24 Deadlifts
18 Hang Power Cleans
12 S2O
*Partners split reps anyway they want but must finish all reps per movement before moving to the next
*Score will be Reps
Rx Male: #155
Rx Female: #105
Scaled Male: #115
Scaled Female: #75
WOD 3 Sponsored by GY6 Custom Printing and Inspired by KALSU is………
For Time:
100 KB Swings
*5 Burpees to Start the WOD and On the Top of Every Minute
Rx Male: #53
Rx Female: #35
Scaled Male: #35
Scaled Female: #26
For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .