Saturday, July 3, 2021 9:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Event byW 10th St, Anniston, AL 36201, United States Tickets: competitioncorner.net/events/5182 Public Event The 1st Annual Noble Street Festival Downtown Throwdown will be held on July 3rd, 2021.Come Throwdown in the streets of Anniston in a Two person same sex team competition. We will have four divisions, Male Rx and Scaled and Female Rx and Scaled.Registration will be $120 per team. Register by June 19th to receive an event shirt. The competition will consist of three HERO inspired WODS to celebrate the 4th of July. WOD 1 Sponsored by Excel Land Resources LLC and Inspired by MURPH is ……10 Minute AMRAP15ft-30ft-15ft Med Ball Shuttle Run10 Alt. Dumbbell Snatches10 Hand Release Push Ups15 Air Squats* Partners Alternate RoundsRX Males: #20 Med Ball #60 DBRX Females: #14 Med Ball #40 DBScaled Male: #14 Med Ball #40 DBScaled Female: #12 Med Ball #30 DBWOD 2 Sponsored by ERA King Real Estate and inspired by D.T. is…..10min AMRAP24 Deadlifts18 Hang Power Cleans12 S2O*Partners split reps anyway they want but must finish all reps per movement before moving to the next*Score will be RepsRx Male: #155Rx Female: #105Scaled Male: #115Scaled Female: #75WOD 3 Sponsored by GY6 Custom Printing and Inspired by KALSU is………For Time:100 KB Swings*5 Burpees to Start the WOD and On the Top of Every MinuteRx Male: #53Rx Female: #35Scaled Male: #35Scaled Female: #26

For more information please contact the organizers.