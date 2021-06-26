Volunteer opportunities for Boulder, Broomfield counties

Mile High United Way’s Volunteer Connection: Connecting people and strengthening communities through volunteer engagement. Below are opportunities available in our communities. Search our site for others at volunteer.unitedwaydenver.org or email the Mile High United Way Team at volunteer@unitedwaydenver.org with questions. (The need for volunteers is way down while needs for donations have skyrocketed during the coronavirus outbreak, so a majority of these listings have shifted toward desired donations.)