Northrop Grumman completes successful first flight of Japan’s second RQ-4B Global Hawk

By Aerotech News
aerotechnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of the successful first flight of Japan’s RQ-4B Global Hawk in early April, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) recently completed additional successful flights for the second unmanned air vehicle (UAV) for Japan. Global Hawk is the only high-altitude, long-endurance UAV to deliver near real-time on demand data around the clock.

www.aerotechnews.com
