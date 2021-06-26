Cancel
Statesville, NC

MCC instructor, student honored in ProLiteracy Learning Upgrade Challenge

By Special to the Record, Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark
 14 days ago

A Mitchell Community College Adult Basic Education (ABE) instructor and student recently received national honors from ProLiteracy’s Learning Upgrade Challenge. Vicki Larsen, ABE 1 Instructor/Assessment Assistant, was recently named top instructor in ProLiteracy’s 2021 first trimester of the Learning Upgrade Challenge. Delaney Hanson, ABE 1 student, was also honored as a learner who completed the most hours in the first trimester. Larsen and the college’s ABE program will be awarded up to 100 student Learning Upgrade Licenses (a $5000 value) and Hanson will be awarded a $200 Visa gift card along with being honored on the ProLiteracy website.

Statesville, NC
Education
City
Statesville, NC
