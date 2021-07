In a first for the still-young field of CRISPR gene editing, Intellia Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NTLA) has successfully edited DNA inside the human body. The Cambridge biotech, working with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: RGEN), genetically altered liver cells in six patients with a genetic nerve disorder called transthyretin amyloidosis in a Phase 1 study. On Saturday, Intellia and Regeneron published data showing that the treatment had reduced levels of a disease-causing protein by 52% at a relatively low dose and by 87% at a higher dose, with no serious side effects in either dose cohort. By contrast, standard care for transthyretin amyloidosis typically results in an 80% reduction.