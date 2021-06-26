Should traders expect Bitcoin to fall to $24,000?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption has been well received within the crypto-community and the positive sentiment may have even led to some temporary price relief in an overall bearish market. However, there seem to be certain cracks in El Salvador’s vision for the future as several financial institutions and rating agencies have pointed out the ‘risks’ associated with accepting Bitcoin as legal tender.ambcrypto.com