Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK records 18,270 new coronavirus cases, highest since Feb. 5

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPVgH_0ag35LSy00
A person is tested at a coronavirus test centre in Chessington, Britain, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 18,270 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the highest daily rise since Feb. 5, and 23 deaths, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have largely broken the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining around 20 or lower.

On Friday, 15,810 new cases were reported.

The data also showed that 83.7% of adults had had a first dose of the vaccine and 61.2% had had two.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Infections#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Daily UK Covid cases rise 20 per cent in 24 hours to highest level since early February

The number of UK daily Covid-19 cases jumped to 18,270 on Saturday as stadiums, shopping centres and other large venues were opened up as walk-in “grab a jab” vaccination centres in a boost the number of people getting immunised.It is the highest figure since 3 February, and a 20 per cent rise on Friday’s total.The steady rise in cases comes as experts warn the country is in the grip of a third wave of Covid-19 thanks to the highly transmissible Delta variant.Sporting grounds involved in the weekend vaccination drive include Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.Buses offering jabs will also operate in...
Public Healthomahanews.net

UK reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases since Jan. 30

LONDON, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Britain has reported another 22,868 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest since Jan. 30 this year, according to official figures released Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,755,078, according to the latest official figures. The...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: UK records highest number of daily coronavirus cases since January

Within the past 24 hours there were 26,068 new coronavirus cases reported, Public Health England has reported. This marks the worst day for infections since the virus was surging in January. Today’s case count also marks a 61 per cent increase over last Wednesday, when 16,135 cases were recorded.PHE also noted that 14 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the UK’s death toll to 128,140 since the beginning of the pandemic.It was also reported on Wednesday afternoon that 44.7 million people across the UK – nearly 85 per cent of the population – had received their first dose of the vaccine, and 62 per cent, some 32 million had received both doses. Read More What is the UK’s Covid vaccine booster plan?Fourth lockdown: Is UK likely to face new restrictions?UK Covid hospital admissions: Latest figures as concerns grow over lockdown easingRussia’s Sputnik V Covid vaccine ‘less effective’ against Delta variant
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks set for worst week since Feb on surging virus cases

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Friday and were set for their worst week since late February on concerns over rising COVID-19 infections. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 50.42 points, or 1.55%, to 3,202.26 by 0319 GMT. For the week, it was down 2.4%. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.88% and peer SK Hynix dropped 2.47%, while LG Chem declined 2.91% and Naver lost 1.42%. ** South Korea will raise anti-coronavirus restrictions to the highest level in Seoul and some neighbouring regions for two weeks from Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said, after new COVID-19 cases climbed to a daily record for the second day running. ** Investors are concerned that the virus spread could hamper the economic recovery, and they are also watching the pace of recovery in the Chinese economy, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 937.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,148.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.26% lower than its previous close at 1,145.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,147.4 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.9. ** The KOSPI has risen 11.44% so far this year, and gained 2.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 857.34 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 912, the number of advancing shares was 63. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 1.370%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 2.024%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
TravelPosted by
Reuters

UK scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated Britons

LONDON (Reuters) - Fully-vaccinated Britons returning from medium-risk amber list countries will no longer have to quarantine when they arrive home from July 19, transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday. The rule change will be a huge boost to airlines and the travel industry who have been brought to their knees by 15 months of restrictions. In Britain, 65% of adults have been fully vaccinated, opening up travel for millions.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK's post-lockdown hiring boom hits record pace - REC

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's post-lockdown hiring boom roared on in June as employers signed up the most permanent staff since at least the late 1990s and a shortage of candidates hit unprecedented levels, driving up starting pay, a survey showed on Thursday. Vacancies also reached their highest level...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid ‘immunity debt’ sees influx of sick children in New Zealand hospitals

Immunity debt from Covid-19 lockdown is causing an influx of babies with a severe respiratory virus into hospitals in New Zealand, it is reported.The phenomenon occurs where people who have not been exposed to normal levels of viruses and bacteria experience a surge in infections as normal life resumes.New Zealand is now seeing a high number of babies becoming hospitalised for respiratory illnesses including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common illness that only produces mild symptoms in adults but can be severe or even fatal for children, The Guardian reports.Wellington currently has 46 children hospitalised with the illness and other...

Comments / 0

Community Policy