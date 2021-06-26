Cancel
NHL

NHL Playoff Bracket 2021: Stanley Cup Final Schedule, Odds and Predictions

By Jake Rill
Bleacher Report
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn most NHL seasons, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens would be unable to meet in the Stanley Cup Final. Both teams are in the Eastern Conference, so if either reached the end of the playoffs, they would face off against a Western Conference opponent. However, because of the realignment for the unorthodox 2020-21 season, things have changed. It's resulted in Atlantic Division rivals Tampa Bay (Central) and Montreal (North) being the final two teams standing.

bleacherreport.com
