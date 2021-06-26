NHL Playoff Bracket 2021: Stanley Cup Final Schedule, Odds and Predictions

The Montreal Canadiens will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals from the Amalie Arena on Monday night. The Canadiens are coming off a 4-2 series win over the Vegas Golden Knights, a feat that not many had predicted. They will look to keep their momentum going against the reigning Stanley Cup Champions. Meanwhile, the Lightning are coming off a seven game series with the New York Islanders where they were able to knock the Isles off 1-0 in the last game.