Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

You Can Stay In The Groundhog Day B+B For $200 A Night

By Joe Dredge
Posted by 
97X
97X
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Airbnb listindeg didn't say if you'd be woken up every morning with I Got You Babe but you can probably request it. How good of a movie was Groundhog Day? That's an honest question because I'm not really sure. I love it. I've seen it probably at least 7 or 8 times, but I feel like my opinion of it has been tainted because it was such a local story when it was filmed in the area. I'm pretty sure it was basically a local holiday when Bill Murray came to town to film the scene at the gravel pit.

97x.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groundhog Day#Suburbs#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Movies
Related
Punxsutawney, PACourier-Express

Sundays with Phil: Visitors can meet the famous groundhog

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Phil is going to be spending Sundays at the Gobbler’s Knob Visitor Center, offering free in-person meet and greets. The new program, called Sundays with Phil, started on July 4, and will continue every other Sunday for the foreseeable future. A member of the Inner Circle and Punxsutawney Phil will be at the Gobbler’s Knob Visitor Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

Stay at Illinois’ Famous Cherry Tree Inn B&B Featured in Popular Film

This beautiful Victorian home in Woodstock may look familiar to you. This bed & breakfast is where Bill Murray stayed in the 1992 movie, Groundhog Day. As you'll see in the pictures, your stay here will be top notch all around. From the four 2nd floor suites that include the room that Bill Murray's character 'Phil' stayed in, to the gorgeous grounds surrounding the house. This home was masterfully restored.
TV ShowsPosted by
BGR.com

This mind-bending thriller on Netflix just rocketed to #1 on the charts

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix right is not a “Netflix” show at all. It’s actually Manifest, a just-canceled NBC drama series about passengers on a turbulent plane flight who end up landing years after their plane took off — only to find that the world has seemed to fast-forward, presuming them all dead and gone for years. It’s a trippy, mind-bending premise for a show that also represents the kind of creative risk that the legacy networks such as NBC don’t experiment with often enough. And right on cue, following Netflix now streaming two of the show’s three seasons,...
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’: Why Did ‘Potsie’ Actor Anson Williams Divorce His Wife of 30 Years in 2019?

In 2019, Happy Days star Anson Williams filed for a divorce from his wife of 30 years, Jackie Gerken, after citing irreconcilable differences. The actor turned director is most well-known for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the classic 70’s and 80’s sitcom. He starred on Happy Days from 1974 to 1984, during all 11 seasons of the hit show. Potsie was one of four high school friends that made up the core of the show’s cast. The other three boys included Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard), Ralph Malph (Don Most), and fan-favorite Fonzie (Henry Winkler).
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that was a flop when it was released and is now all the rage on Netflix

The streaming service Netflix adds different productions every month, and although in recent years they have bet more on original content, they also make room for films from other production companies, such as Deadly Machines. This Universal Pictures film was released in 2018 and It was not well received by critics or viewers, but now it is back with everything.
YogaPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember Kyra from 'Reba?' – Scarlett Pomers Took a Break from Acting and Is Focusing on Music

Scarlett Pomers, who played young Kyra on "Reba," is now a beautiful 33-year-old who decided to hit pause on acting to focus on her music career. Scarlett Pomers played Kyra Hart on "Reba," the second child in the family in the popular sitcom. She was a huge part of the show from 2001-2007, after starring on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001 as Naomi Wildman.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Patti Labelle’s Two Granddaughters Are Her Mini-Mes Posing in Matching Floral T-shirts & Jeans in New Pic

At 77, multi-talented singer Patti LaBelle is a lovely grandmother to two adorable girls, Gia and Leyla. The icon constantly swoons over her grandkids on social media. American singer and songwriter Patti LaBelle is a talented woman with several Grammy awards to her name. Time and again, the 77-year-old has been described as the "Queen of Rock and Soul Music."
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Fantasy Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

On paper, Mortal Engines possessed more than enough ingredients to find success. An adaptation of a popular YA novel that was clearly designed with franchise potential in mind, the concept boasted shades of a dystopian, post-apocalyptic and steampunk universe all at once, virtually guaranteeing a visual feast. It also came...
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 8

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, July 8 looks a lot like the Top 10 list from yesterday, with the Russian comic book movie Major Grom: Plague Doctor the sole addition to the list at No. 10. The Best of Enemies, starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell, moves up to No. 7 after debuting yesterday, and Mother's Day remains at No. 1 for the second day in a row, despite being absolutely terrible.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.
LifestylePosted by
KIXS FM 108

You’re Gonna Love These Ten Texas Air B&Bs

Well ya, duh, we've been cooped up for over a year! There are so many places to see in Texas that the destinations are truly endless for a state as great as ours, but what about making the adventure less about what you'll do when you get there and more about where you'll stay when you do?
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Awesome Soundtracks That Came from Awful Movies

Yes, it is very possible for a movie to be a flop and the soundtrack to be awesome since there’s a big difference between how something makes us feel after watching it and how it makes us feel after listening to it. Putting the two together can be kind of a tricky maneuver but keeping them apart is, in this instance, definitely a preferred option since by keeping them apart a person can enjoy one without having to really think about the other too much. Of course, one is bound to think of the movie anyway if they’ve already seen the two paired together, and it’s likely that the mind will keep going back to the terrible movie. But then again, once the association is made it’s kind of hard to just forget about it. Plus, the idea that a movie is truly terrible is usually bound up in the perspective of the individual, and while some people might agree that some of the movies below were pretty bad, some folks might think that they were actually pretty good in a lot of ways. The point here is that thanks to the critics and the fans that the movies listed below were said to be some of the worst in the industry, but their soundtracks absolutely killed it since they were just that good as the songs used were offered up by composers that knew what they were doing, even if those directing the movies didn’t at all times.

Comments / 1

Community Policy