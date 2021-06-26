Cancel
Movies

Tobey Maguire sets first acting role in 7 years with Damien Chazelle's Babylon

By Tyler Aquilina
EW.com
 14 days ago

Unless that rumor about the three Spider-Men turns out to be true, Tobey Maguire will make his grand return to the big screen in Damien Chazelle's Babylon. The Great Gatsby star has been cast in the La La Land director's latest project, an ode to 1920s Hollywood set to star Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Olivia Wilde, Phoebe Tonkin, and Her director Spike Jonze have also joined the cast of Babylon, which Paramount is set to release next year.

ew.com
