Tobey Maguire sets first acting role in 7 years with Damien Chazelle's Babylon

A meta theory suggests that Quentin Tarantino film Django Unchained is actually a film within a film.A few Reddit users have previously wondered whether the 2012 western film, starring Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz, is actually a film that was made and released in the same world as the director’s most recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which has just been added to Netflix.This would mean that, in the world of the film, villainous character Calvin Candie is not actually played by Leonardo DiCaprio, but the actor’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood character Rick Dalton. ...