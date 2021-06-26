Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Authorities puzzle over motive for German knife attack

By CHRISTOPH NOELTING and GEIR MOULSON
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLhq9_0ag34gqK00

WUERZBURG, Germany — (AP) — The suspect in a knife attack in southern Germany that left three women dead was ordered kept in custody Saturday on suspicion of murder, while authorities puzzled over a possible motive, examining his mental health and seeking to determine whether he was radicalized.

The attack started late Friday afternoon when the suspect walked into a store in Wuerzburg, went to the household goods department and asked a saleswoman where the knives were, regional police chief Gerhard Kallert said. He then grabbed a knife and fatally stabbed three women in the store, before continuing to attack people outside. Six people, most of them women, were seriously injured, and one of them remained in a life-threatening condition on Saturday.

Videos posted on social media showed people surrounding the attacker and trying to hold him at bay with chairs and sticks. The 24-year-old Somali was then stopped with a shot to the leg by police and arrested.

On Saturday, he was brought before a judge, who ordered him held in jail pending a possible indictment on suspicion of three counts of murder, six of attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm; and another of bodily harm.

The man arrived in Germany in May 2015 and was granted “subsidiary protection,” a status that falls short of full asylum. He had been in Wuerzburg since 2019, and was living in a homeless shelter.

Officials said he didn't have a criminal record, but there were two incidents earlier this year that resulted in him being sent briefly to a psychiatric hospital. In January, he got into an argument with residents and staff at the shelter and brandished a kitchen knife, prosecutor Wolfgang Gruendler said.

He didn't attack or hurt anyone, but an investigation was opened and he was temporarily admitted to a psychiatric hospital. That investigation is still ongoing and a psychiatric evaluation is still outstanding.

Earlier this month, there was an incident in which someone gave him a lift and he didn't get out of the car. That again resulted in his admission to a psychiatric unit, but he was released after a day, prosecutors said. They said there had been no pattern of increasing problems.

Authorities also were looking at the possibility of the man having been radicalized as an Islamic extremist. Kallert said a store detective and police officers reported hearing the suspect say “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great." Bavaria's top security official, Joachim Herrmann, said that “further cautious indications” in that direction emerged from his questioning, without elaborating. Material with “hate messages” also was found but has yet to be evaluated, police said.

As to whether the man was mentally ill or radicalized, “we don't know either one thing or the other for sure at the moment, but I just want to note that they don't rule each other out,” Herrmann said. Authorities were examining a mobile phone and other evidence.

The case was handed over to prosecutors in Munich, the state capital, but not to federal prosecutors, who in Germany deal with terror cases.

A fellow resident of the shelter who said he was among 10-12 people who tried to stop the suspect stabbing anyone else until police arrived on Friday described the man as being “always alone, not talking to the other people.” He added that "he was strange all the time.”

“Thank God we people managed to scare him a little bit, distract him, he got tired, and thank God it didn’t turn out even worse,” the man, whose name was given only as Kadir A., told RTL television.

Herrmann described using a shot to the leg to stop an assailant as a “textbook" move. Bavaria’s rules on use of police weapons state that firearms should only be used to make perpetrators unable to attack or flee, and that a shot which is near-certain to kill is only permitted if it's the only way to prevent danger to the life of others.

The rules call for officers to aim at the legs where possible.

——

Geir Moulson reported from Berlin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
38K+
Followers
52K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Bavaria#Mental Health#Southern Germany#Wuerzburg#Ap#Somali#Islamic#Arabic#Rtl#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
Public SafetyIdaho8.com

Several people killed and injured after knife attack in German town, police say

Several people were killed and injured in a knife attack in the German city of Wurzburg, the district police of Lower Franconia tweeted on Friday. “We are still on site with strong staff. The attacker was overwhelmed after the police used firearms. There are several injuries and also fatalities to mourn,” the police wrote, adding that there was no longer any danger.
WorldArkansas Online

Motive elusive in knife attack that killed 3 women in store

WUERZBURG, Germany -- The suspect in a knife attack in southern Germany that left three women dead was ordered kept in custody Saturday on suspicion of murder, while authorities puzzled over a possible motive, examining his mental health and seeking to determine whether he was radicalized. The attack started late...
Public Safetyspectrumlocalnews.com

UK police officer admits killing woman abducted on walk home

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.
Queens, NYtheforumnewsgroup.com

Laurelton Man Indicted in Knife Attack over Parking Spot

“This was a needless attack on a man who was simply coming to the neighborhood to visit a friend,” DA Katz said. A Laurelton man has been indicted by a borough grand jury for allegedly stabbing a motorist who moved orange cones that were used to reserve a public parking space in front of the defendant’s home in May, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday.
Public Safetyabc17news.com

Police commissioner ‘sickened’ after guilty plea in Sarah Everard’s murder

A Metropolitan Police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering marketing executive Sarah Everard, whose disappearance while walking home in London prompted an outpouring across social media from women sharing their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment. Wayne Couzens, a serving police constable whose “primary role was uniformed patrol duties...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Cows beaten with electric prods and pigs cut while still alive, secret cameras show

Cows were beaten with electric prods and sheep and pigs were not stunned for long enough before having their throats cut at a government-approved small abattoir, according to an undercover investigation.A piglet appeared to be alive in a scalding hot water tank, and others were thrown into the tank with no checks for signs of life.The Animal Justice Project (AJP) organisation, which carried out the two-month research, is calling on the government to halt plans to use public money to subsidise slaughterhouses under the new Agriculture Act, and for an independent review of abattoirs.Ministers want to support local abattoirs...
AdvocacyWTOP

Families of Beirut blast victims want officials prosecuted

BEIRUT (AP) — Families of the victims of last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port protested in the Lebanese capital on Friday to pressure parliament to lift immunity of three legislators. The judge investigating the explosion had requested such a step. One of the protests took place near the residency...
California StateWALB 10

Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman

HELENA Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent and killed her earlier this week was fatally shot early Friday by wildlife officials, who used night vision goggles to stake out a chicken coop that the bear raided near the town where the woman was attacked.
MusicPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Auschwitz survivor who fought racism with music dies at 96

BERLIN — (AP) — Esther Bejarano, a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp who used the power of music to fight antisemitism and racism in Germany, has died. She was 96. Bejarano died peacefully in the early hours of Saturday at the Jewish Hospital in Hamburg, German news agency dpa quoted Helga Obens, a board member of the Auschwitz Committee in Germany, as saying. A cause of death was not given.

Comments / 0

Community Policy