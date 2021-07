This home is just all the WOWS! An unbelievable $5.6 million dollar masterpiece on Glencoe, Illinois' historic Sheridan Road. When you get your new July 2021 Summer catalog from Crate & Barrel, there's a reason you'll want to buy everything in it. How could anything look bad with this incredible home as the backdrop. And that is precisely what Crate & Barrel is hoping will happen.