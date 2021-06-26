Car Show returns to rock to the Downtown Village

The La Mesa Classic Car Show rolls back into downtown La Mesa this summer after being put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The car show will feature pre-1974 cars, trucks and vans that will be parked along La Mesa Boulevard between Fourth Street and Spring Street for the public’s viewing pleasure. The Classic Car Show is a free community event that will be held every Thursday beginning June 24 and ending Aug. 26, from 5–8 p.m.