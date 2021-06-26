Cancel
Music

Normal History Vol. 640: The Art Of David Lester

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week, we’ll be posting a new illustration by David Lester. The Mecca Normal guitarist is visually documenting people, places and events from his band’s 37-year run, with text by vocalist Jean Smith. “I got a job the other day. No, it’s not much pay. Maybe you’ve got one of...

Jean Smith
#Art#Cat#Normal History Vol
