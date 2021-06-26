Cancel
Random Thoughts: Jersey talk, the Cup Finals, Fights in the Stands, and more

By baggedmilk
oilersnation.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday morning means another chance for your ol’ pal Baggedmilk to dump out the hockey thoughts that have been rolling around in my head over the past week. One of the bigger debates on social media that we’ve seen lately came after Tom Gazzola dropped a tweet about the Oilers wearing their navy blue jerseys full time for the 2021-22 season. Personally, I don’t mind those jerseys as much as some folks do, but what I will say is that I don’t understand why the team is choosing these over the royal blues that we all love or even the orange ones from 2017. Unless the Oilers have some kind of overstocked inventory problem that they’re hoping to handle when people get back in the building, I don’t really get the new obsession with what was supposed to be their third set. Regardless of what the reasoning is, I can’t be the only one that’s confused about why this team’s best uniform is sitting on the shelf.

oilersnation.com
