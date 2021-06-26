8 key images from the Bucks' 125-91 Game 2 shellacking of the Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks - 8:30pm ET (TNT) - Hawks lead 1-0 Potentially foreshadowing the mood of Sixers fans, Trae Young certainly looked glad to not have Ben Simmons around anymore in Wednesday night’s Game 1. The Hawks star exploded for 48 points and 11 assists, shooting 17-of-34 from the field and 10-of-12 from the foul line. Still, powered by 34 and 33 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, respectively, the Bucks led by four points with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Then, John Collins hit a huge corner 3, Clint Capela scored off an offensive rebound, and the Bucks missed a pair of 3s down the stretch (the final game-tying attempting cementing Khris Middleton’s 0-of-9 night from behind the arc). The Hawks shocked the world again. Can they do it again, or will the Bucks avoid disaster and at least secure one game at home? Tune in tonight to find out and follow along in the comments.