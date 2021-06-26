Cancel
Watch ‘Doomsday Mom: Lori Vallow’ Lifetime Movie Online

By Anthony Rumen
TheHDRoom
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The final weekend of Lifetime’s summer Ripped From The Headlines movies starts with Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story. It reenacts the tragic tale of Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, whose kids go missing and the investigation to find them that ends up spanning 5 states to uncover the grisly and disturbing truth.

www.thehdroom.com
Arizona Stateksl.com

Killing Lori Daybell's former husband was all part of 'master plan,' Arizona police say

Lori Vallow Daybell appears in court in Kauai, Hawaii, on Feb. 21, 2020. New police documents indicate that investigators believe the death of her former husband was part of a "master plan" that allowed her to wed Chad Daybell so the pair could fulfill their religious prophecy. (Pool) — SALT LAKE CITY — Charles Vallow's concerns grew after police say his wife began to claim that he was possessed by a dark spirit, declared she was chosen to help prepare for the end of the world, and forged a letter from him to a man in Idaho who shared her doomsday beliefs.
Idaho StateKSLTV

Lori Vallow Moved From Idaho Jail

Rexburg, Igah – Idaho corrections authorities moved Lori Vallow from a jail in Idaho. East Idaho News reported Monday that a court alert sent to victims said the state moved Vallow into supervised custody at “another facility.”. She was at the Madison County Jail in Rexburg, Idaho. A mental health...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Lori Vallow indicted in 2019 killing of her fourth husband

Lori Vallow, already charged in the deaths of her two children, has been indicted in connection with the 2019 killing of her fourth husband, Arizona prosecutors said Tuesday. Vallow is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said in a statement. A grand jury charged her on Thursday.
Public Safetywmleader.com

‘Doomsday’ cult mom Lori Vallow indicted for planning ex husband’s murder

“Doomsday” cult mom Lori Vallow was indicted on a charge that she conspired to murder one of her former husbands, prosecutors announced on Tuesday. The new charge for the 47-year-old comes weeks after she was declared unfit for trial in the murder of her two children in Idaho – and ordered to get mental help before a judge decides if the case should proceed.
Moviesheraldsun.com

What to Watch on Saturday: A new true crime movie based on the Lori Vallow saga

Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The latest of Lifetime’s “Summer of Secrets” movies is based on the true story of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother who gained national attention when her two children — JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan — were reported missing from their Idaho home in the Fall of 2019. As investigators learned of Lori and her husband Chad Daybell’s involvement in a doomsday-prepper group, a trail of mystery was revealed spanning five states and numerous questionable deaths. It can’t possibly be a spoiler to note that, tragically, the bodies of JJ and Tylee were found in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s home in June 2020. Lori and Chad have both been arrested. The movie stars Lauren Lee Smith, Marc Blucas, Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy. A special 10-minute minidoc, “Beyond the Headlines: Doomsday Mom,” airs at 10 p.m. and provides insights and updates on the ongoing case.
Moviesimdb.com

Lauren Lee Smith Deconstructs How Morbid Fascination Drew Her to Play Lori Vallow in Doomsday Mom

Actress Lauren Lee Smith is ready to shake things up after four seasons of starring as the title character in Frankie Drake Mysteries. So when she got offered the lead in Lifetime’s made-for-tv movie Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story, premiering Saturday at 8/7c, Smith recognized it as the challenging turn she’d been seeking. “I wanted something that would excite me and spark something in me that I hadn’t experienced before,” the Vancouver, B.C. native tells TVLine of the role that director Bradley Walsh pitched her.
Maricopa County, AZKHQ Right Now

Lori Vallow charged with conspiracy to kill her ex-husband

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lori Vallow, the mother accused of murdering her two children, is facing more charges. Lori Vallow now accused of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder against her ex-husband Charles Vallow. Charles Vallow was shot and killed on July 11, 2019, by Lori Vallow's brother Alex Cox.
Maricopa County, AZKREM

Prosecutors not charging Chad Daybell in death of Lori Vallow's fourth husband

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — It appears Lori Vallow's fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell, won't be prosecuted in the death of Vallow's fourth husband, Charles Vallow. That announcement from prosecutors in Arizona is just the latest development in a case that has drawn attention since late 2019, when Lori Vallow's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were reported missing from Rexburg, Idaho. Both Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are charged with murder and conspiracy in Idaho, in connection with the deaths of the children as well as Chad's former wife, Tammy Daybell.
Maricopa County, AZKOLD-TV

Lori Vallow indicted in Maricopa County in death of former husband

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A grand jury in Maricopa County has indicted Lori Vallow for conspiracy to commit murder. According to a spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Vallow will face charges in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow. The indictment states, “Lori N. Vallow, on or about July 11, 2019, with the intent to promote or aid the commission of an offense, to-wit: first-degree murder, agreed with Alexander Cox that at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of first-degree murder.”
Chandler, AZkslnewsradio.com

Probable cause statement sheds light on new Lori Vallow charges

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The release of a probable cause statement in new charges filed against Lori Vallow sheds new light on the allegations against her related to the death of her fourth husband. Lori Vallow faces murder charges in Idaho related to the deaths of her children, Tylee Ryan, 17,...
Idaho StatePosted by
IBTimes

Lori Vallow News: Idaho Mom Indicted On 2019 Murder Of Fourth Husband, Bizarre Twist To Alleged Crimes

Lori Vallow has been indicted in connection with the 2019 murder of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, according to prosecutors in Maricopa County, Arizona. Lori Vallow, who has already been charged in the deaths of her two children, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by a grand jury on Thursday, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

