Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Chicago Fire promotes cast member for season 10

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Fire recently wrapped up its ninth season, and as it heads into its 10th, it has given one cast member a promotion. As reported by TVLine, Violet Mikami actress Hanako Greensmith has been upgraded to a recurring role as a series regular, after first appearing in season 8 for four episodes.

www.digitalspy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Haas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Med#Chicago Fire#Chicago Pd#Stonewall Riots#Szn#Chicago Pd#Nbc#Sky Witness#Digital Spy Magazine#Lgbtq Tv#Apple News#Digital Spy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire finally gets overdue syndication deal with ION

After years of waiting, Chicago Fire has finally landed a syndication deal—and it starts next week. ION Television has announced that it will start airing repeats of Chicago Fire on Tuesdays, starting with this coming Tuesday, June 15. One Chicago fans will get a marathon of reruns each week that begins at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT and continues throughout the day.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

What’s next for Maggie Lockwood in Chicago Med season 7?

Where will Maggie Lockwood go in Chicago Med season 7?. Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) is often more of a supporting character, but was given two major storylines in the sixth season, both of which had to do with family. Early in the season, she made the difficult decision to give up her foster son Auggie when she discovered that he had family elsewhere.
TV SeriesGreenwichTime

'NCIS' in Talks With Gary Cole for Major Season 19 Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Details on the character Cole would play are being kept under wraps. The long-running CBS procedural was renewed back in April, with series lead Mark Harmon’s return to the series also being confirmed at that time. It had previously been reported that Harmon was looking to leave the show but ultimately decided to return. It is not yet known how big a role Harmon will play in Season 19, with sources saying that Cole may not be the only new face to join the show’s main cast in the upcoming season.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Ask Matt: Why Would CBS Move ‘NCIS’ to a New Night?

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

CBS' NCIS: Hawai'i Celebrates Series Filming Start With An Eye Toward Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The newest NCIS show, NCIS: Hawai’i was picked up to series a couple of months ago and now filming has officially started. Not only that, but it looks like the CBS newcomer could be looking at another home, in addition to the major network, when the series premieres in the fall.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NBC Finally Made Cancellation And Renewal Decisions For Last Shows In Limbo. Unfortunately, It's Not Good News.

The cancel and renew part of the TV season is never the most comfortable time of the year for the myriad people involved in the industry, but this year has been a particularly storied bloodbath, with some seemingly heavy hitters saying goodbye before their time. While shows on CBS (RIP Mom, MacGyver) were cancelled relatively quickly, over at NBC the cancellation season has been elongated thanks to the network putting several series in limbo last month. Unfortunately, the outcome was likely not what any of those shows would have hoped.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Good Girls' Canceled at NBC After 4 Seasons

NBC has canceled its sitcom Good Girls, with the show to end after four seasons, The Hollywood Reporter shares. There were reportedly efforts to move the show to Netflix for a fifth season as an original series, but those talks have "imploded." Netflix serves as the streaming home for Good Girls after a global rights deal for the series.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago PD cast: Who is the most followed Chicago PD actor on Twitter?

While the Chicago PD cast are quite active on Instagram, you might be surprised to learn that only about half of the cast have active Twitter accounts!. That’s right, at the present time, the only members of the Chicago PD principal cast on Twitter are LaRoyce Hawkins, Jesse Lee Soffer, Tracy Spiridakos and Marina Squerciati. Although there are fan accounts dedicated to some of the show’s other actors, Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger and Amy Morton do not appear to have official accounts which are in regular use.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS' Moving to New Night and Time on CBS for Season 19

NCIS is undergoing a bit of a shakeup. As the beloved CBS drama heads into a new season, it is switching nights and times. When the network unveiled the 2021 CBS Fall TV Schedule back in May, it revealed that NCIS Season 19 will move to Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET. The move will mark a major change, as the police procedural has remained in the same Tuesday 8 p.m. timeslot ever since its debut back in 2003.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is Chicago PD season 2 streaming on Netflix?

The second season of Chicago PD was the show’s first full season (it had 23 episodes and was part of NBC‘s fall schedule, where season 1 had been only 15 episodes and launched during the midseason schedule). It also introduced a couple of important characters, so it’s worth watching over again.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

American Housewife Will Not Be Revived Following ABC Cancellation

In news that will surprise no one, another canceled TV show is not being saved by another outlet. ABC canceled American Housewife earlier this year after five seasons, and while there was uncertainty surrounding whether it would be shopped to other outlets, we now have our answer. TV Line broke...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Why did Monica Raymund leave Chicago Fire?

When looking back at the many Chicago Fire characters we’ve bid farewell to over the years, there is no denying that one of the biggest departures in the history of the show came with the exit of actress Monica Raymund. Across the first six seasons of the show, Raymund was...
TV SeriesEW.com

Yellowstone season 4 reveals new cast members and teaser ahead of fall premiere

Paramount Network is finally delivering details on the much-anticipated season 4 of Yellowstone, including new cast members and a teaser video ahead of the fall premiere. New cast members joining season 4 include Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities; Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) as Summer Higgins, an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals; Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) as Emily, a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy; and Finn Little, (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) will portray Carter; a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.

Comments / 0

Community Policy