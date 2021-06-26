Chicago Fire promotes cast member for season 10

Paramount Network is finally delivering details on the much-anticipated season 4 of Yellowstone, including new cast members and a teaser video ahead of the fall premiere. New cast members joining season 4 include Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities; Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) as Summer Higgins, an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals; Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) as Emily, a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy; and Finn Little, (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) will portray Carter; a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.