Home sales in Contra Costa County, June 26
5 Netherton Court, Moraga; $2.705 million; 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 3,123 square feet; built in 1985 on 0.35 acres; remodeled house on quiet court boasts 4 large bedrooms plus 2 separate private office spaces; renovated kitchen includes walk-in pantry, 2 dishwashers, 2 disposals, built-in refrigerator, double ovens and warming drawer, remote-controlled skylight, custom lighted cabinets, professional gas range and Caesarstone countertops; primary suite offers an attached office/nursery/flex space, separate full-size laundry in the walk-in closet, huge jetted tub with LED TV, heated tile floor, double sinks, and separate air conditioning and heat; yard features in-ground trampoline, patio with basketball court, no-maintenance turf, terrace deck with views of hills and sunset; full-size laundry room with mud room entrance boasts lots of storage space.