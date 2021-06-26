My Hero Academia Introduces New Opening And Ending For The Endeavor Arc

My Hero Academia has shared the first look at the major new villain group coming in the second half of Season 5! The newest episode of the fifth season officially kicked off the second cour of the season, and with it took its first official first steps into a new arc. There's been a bit of a switcharoo, however, as this new arc is actually supposed to take place after a fan favorite villain arc. But not to worry as the newest opening theme sequence in the fifth season has confirmed this major arc is still on the way.