My Hero Academia Introduces New Opening And Ending For The Endeavor Arc
My Hero Academia is entering into a brand new phase of its fifth season, following Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki as they join a work-study under the agency of the number one hero Endeavor, and the anime has introduced a new opening and ending to ring in the occasion. With the Endeavor Agency Arc now in full swing, the seeds are being sowed for one of the darkest eras of Kohei Horikoshi's series to date, as the villains of both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army begin to converge to change hero society forever.comicbook.com