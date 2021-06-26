Morning After Thoughts: History is waiting for the Lightning, it’s up to them to embrace it

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Philip Danault said this morning that he felt the Canadiens were far from their best playing level last night, a bit like against Vegas at first just outside looking in, but he’s confident they’ll be able to step up and be better straight from game 2. It will be time to get down to business, stop being spectators and step in. Being the away team, there’s not that much Montreal can do to in terms of match ups, but they may be able to do some line-up adjustments.