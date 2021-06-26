Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Morning After Thoughts: History is waiting for the Lightning, it’s up to them to embrace it

By Matthew Esteves
rawcharge.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA spot in history is waiting for the Tampa Bay Lightning. After triumphing over the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 Friday night at Amalie Arena, the Lightning now has the chance to defend their 2020 Stanley Cup Championship properly. The players and coaching staff reiterated throughout the season that their goal was to return to the Stanley Cup Final and win back-to-back championships. They wanted to be remembered as a special group, not one that only won a single championship. Now, they’re one step closer.

www.rawcharge.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Yanni Gourde
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Islanders#Stanley Cup Finals#The Detroit Red Wings#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Atlantic Divison#The Montreal Canadiens#Toronto Maple Leafs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLNHL

Lightning does strike twice

The Bolts defeat Montreal 1-0 in Game 5 to claim a second-straight Stanley Cup. The Lightning completed one of the most dominant Stanley Cup Final performances of recent memory, finishing off the Canadiens with a 1-0 win in Game 5 at Amalie Arena on Wednesday. And just as they were...
NHLNHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Game 5 - Lightning 1, Canadiens 0

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's Stanley Cup-clinching victory over the Canadiens in Game 5. Back-to-back Stanley Cups! The Lightning got it done in Game Five just as they did in their previous four series-clinching victories. They put on a defensive clinic, received key, timely saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy, and posted a shutout to eliminate their opponent.
NHLNHL

Lightning look to make history in Game 4

MONTREAL -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to accomplish what has only been done once in the history of the NHL: win the Stanley Cup against the Canadiens in Montreal. That was done by the Calgary Flames in 1989, and 32 years later, the Lightning will try to add their name to the record books when they play the Canadiens in Game 4 at Bell Centre on Monday (8 p.m. ET; NBC, CBC, SN TVAS).
NHLhockeybuzz.com

The Morning After

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Philip Danault said this morning that he felt the Canadiens were far from their best playing level last night, a bit like against Vegas at first just outside looking in, but he’s confident they’ll be able to step up and be better straight from game 2. It will be time to get down to business, stop being spectators and step in. Being the away team, there’s not that much Montreal can do to in terms of match ups, but they may be able to do some line-up adjustments.
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Lights up Habs in win

Kucherov scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1. Adding to his Stanley Cup Playoff lead in points, Kucherov scored his sixth goal of the postseason after his shot bounced off Ben Chiarot twice in front of Carey Price and found its way to the back of the Habs net. The 28-year-old then added to the teams lead in the third period from the slot for his seventh goal, then added an assist on Steven Stamkos' power-play goal late to close the door. The Bolts superstar winger has been outstanding this postseason, making his case for the Conn Smythe Trophy should the Bolts win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons, with seven goals and 23 assists in 19 playoffs games.
NHLPosted by
92.9 The Ticket

Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion

Quieting the din inside Amalie Arena for just a moment, Gary Bettman looked over to the Tampa Bay Lightning and reached back into the dark days of the pandemic perhaps one last time. The NHL commissioner beckoned not just captain Steven Stamkos but the entire team over to touch, kiss...
NHLBroad Street Hockey

Tuesday Morning Fly By: We wait a little longer

*The Habs made sure that we have to wait a little longer for the off-season to officially begin for us, and for Chuck and the rest of the Flyers’ front office. Moves need to be made. And not just one of them. [NBC Sports Philly]. *If the Flyers go the...
NHLchatsports.com

Morning After Thoughts: Legacy solidified

That is what we witnessed forging as the Tampa Bay Lightning dispatched the Montreal Canadiens in five games to hoist back-to-back Stanley Cups. For a team that suffered, arguably, the most embarrassing playoff exit in modern NHL history in 2019, this victory is a culmination of everything these players, coaches, and staff members have strived toward. Three Cup Final appearances and two championships in seven years are remarkable accomplishments—no matter what any detractors say, this team is special.
NHL10NEWS

A look back at the Tampa Bay Lightning's 29-year-old history

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning's quest to become back-to-back Stanley Cup champs began Monday with a Game 1 win over the Canadiens. But the powerhouse team fans know today was not built overnight. So, how did the Bolts become one of the best teams in the NHL?. Well, the Lightning...
Sports975thefanatic.com

Morning Thoughts 7-6-2021

Cuz and Choonis then bring you Morning Thoughts, which includes Anthony going through a cold streak and Team Lithuania not qualifying for the Olympics. Andrew also reacts to his wife signing him up for something without his permission.
NHLkfgo.com

NHL-Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

(Reuters) -The Tampa Bay Lightning became only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century with a 1-0 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The Lightning clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 in front of a packed arena to end a magical run by...
NHLOrlando Sentinel

Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov FaceTimes ‘idol’ after Stanley Cup win

TAMPA — Nikita Kucherov’s Stanley Cup celebration didn’t end with the on-ice revelry or a locker-room party with family and friends. It spilled over to his hockey idol’s dinner. Igor Larionov was dining with his son when Larionov got a FaceTime call from an unknown number. He answered it anyway,...
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: How do you feel about the second-straight cup, Lightning fans?

It was a strange year. A little more than a year ago we were stuck in uncertainty about the future after the Covid-19 outbreak. The speculation about a potential cancellation of the Stanley Cup playoffs were so prevalent that you could start believing the Tampa Bay Lightning missed their last chance to win the Cup before the upcoming cap crunch absorbed them. If someone would have said a year ago, that the Lightning would raise the Cup twice in little less than 10-month period, probably no one would believe it.
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: In Vino Veritas

Hi guys. It seems my fellow Tampa Bay Lightning fans are nursing hangovers this morning, so I am here to get the conversation started. There was mixed reaction to our Nikita Kucherov’s Miller Light-fueled moment of truth from his post-win presser, with some people clutching their pearls and pointing out how non-Canadian it all is to speak more than just bland hockey phrases, and others chuckling and taking it for what it was — Kucherov’s excellent heel turn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy