Morning After Thoughts: History is waiting for the Lightning, it’s up to them to embrace it
A spot in history is waiting for the Tampa Bay Lightning. After triumphing over the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 Friday night at Amalie Arena, the Lightning now has the chance to defend their 2020 Stanley Cup Championship properly. The players and coaching staff reiterated throughout the season that their goal was to return to the Stanley Cup Final and win back-to-back championships. They wanted to be remembered as a special group, not one that only won a single championship. Now, they’re one step closer.www.rawcharge.com