If you receive a lot of messages on your Messages app, organizing and sorting through them can sometimes be a pain. But it looks like Google is working on a way to help us out with this by bringing Gmail-like filters to the app, starting out in India. The filters will help you keep your messages organized using its machine learning powers. This was something we saw in development last year and now they are rolling it out to users in India in the coming weeks. Hopefully it will also be available in other countries eventually.